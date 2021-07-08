Castleark Management LLC Has $135,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $163,298,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.01. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

