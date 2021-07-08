Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Insulet stock opened at $284.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.21. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $185.24 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,205.92 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.23.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

