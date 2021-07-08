Castleark Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $387.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

