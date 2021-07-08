Castleark Management LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $546.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $547.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

