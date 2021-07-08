GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 12,800 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMGMU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $191,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

