American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

