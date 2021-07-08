Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion and a PE ratio of 117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.98. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 44,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $2,171,201.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,055,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,919 shares of company stock valued at $46,176,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

