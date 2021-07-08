Capital International Investors Makes New $39.11 Million Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 359,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESE opened at $94.12 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

