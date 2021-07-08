Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post $194.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.02 million to $201.20 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $829.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.