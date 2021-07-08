Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.25. 32,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 104,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Jowell Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

