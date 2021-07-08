disBalancer Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $255,891.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00170414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,789.50 or 1.00281573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.49 or 0.00974050 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,550,611 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

