Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,919 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $193.72 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.56 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

