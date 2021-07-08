Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,200 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.98% of Golden Entertainment worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GDEN. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

