Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.55% of Lawson Products worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAWS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

