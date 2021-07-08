Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.65 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 185.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.