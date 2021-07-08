SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $231,164.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00007916 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $231,164.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00170414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,789.50 or 1.00281573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.49 or 0.00974050 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 661,573 coins and its circulating supply is 634,431 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

