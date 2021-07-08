OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. Analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OptiNose by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

