Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

PCRFY opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

