Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after acquiring an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

