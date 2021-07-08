Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $669,019,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $200.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.09. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $201.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

