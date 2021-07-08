Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 49,496 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,535.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,896 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

Shares of NXPI opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

