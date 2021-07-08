Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 26,400 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 406.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,651 shares of company stock valued at $73,066,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $393.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

