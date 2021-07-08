Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of PKOH opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $403.57 million, a PE ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

