Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $387.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.79.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

