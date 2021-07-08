Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Tennant worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock worth $951,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE TNC opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

