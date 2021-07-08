Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 415,081 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $309.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $309.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

