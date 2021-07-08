Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SCI stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

