Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 587.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $297.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

