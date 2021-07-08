Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,975 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

