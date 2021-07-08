Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CREE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

