Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

