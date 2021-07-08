United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 857.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177,546 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.77. The stock has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

