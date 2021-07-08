Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

