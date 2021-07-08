Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRAU. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $7,968,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $1,879,000.

Shares of Levere stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

