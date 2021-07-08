Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Upgraded at TheStreet

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $49.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

In related news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,153 shares of company stock valued at $190,340 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

