Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. International Business Machines posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.