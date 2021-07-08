Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

