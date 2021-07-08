CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to report $45.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.30 million and the highest is $46.95 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $278.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.81 million to $282.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $725.63 million, with estimates ranging from $683.76 million to $767.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LOTZ. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $2,947,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $9,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

LOTZ opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.