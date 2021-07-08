Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 474,225 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 474,225 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.