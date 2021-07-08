Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

SJM opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $102.87 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

