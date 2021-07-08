Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.87 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1,369.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,522 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,805,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

