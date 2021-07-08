1,089,181 Shares in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,089,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,000. Capital International Investors owned 1.96% of Vinci Partners Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $411,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VINP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of VINP stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.02 million and a PE ratio of 30.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

