Modefi 1-Day Volume Tops $214,388.00 (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $214,388.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Modefi has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00875429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,407,601 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

