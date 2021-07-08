Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $51.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after acquiring an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 447,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 398.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

