American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading 0% Higher

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.16. 391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

