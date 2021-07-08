OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$966.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.48.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.