Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.77.

SYF opened at $47.96 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

