Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after buying an additional 907,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.