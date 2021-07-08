Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,900 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $152.19 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.33.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.