Beowulf (BWF) Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $223.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beowulf Coin Profile

BWF is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

